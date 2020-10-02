Highlights: According to experts, Corona’s effective vaccine will not be available before September 2021

Researchers at McGill University in Canada surveyed 28 experts making vaccines.

Most of the experts involved in the survey said that if everything goes well, the vaccine will be available only after the fall of next year

According to experts, effective vaccine may take up to 2022.

The whole world, including India, is suffering from Coronavirus Pandemic. Everyone’s eyes are on her vaccine (Corona Vaccine updates). When will the vaccine be ready? How long will it be available? These questions are arising in everyone’s mind. However, according to experts involved in making the vaccine, the vaccine will still have to wait a long time. Experts say that the effective vaccine for Kovid-19 is unlikely to be available to the public before the fall season in 2021. In the US and Canada, the autumn season is from September to late November.

Researchers at McGill University in Canada surveyed 28 experts working to develop the vaccine. The experts included in this survey are mostly Canadian or American scientists, who have been working in this field for the last 25 years on average. Jonathan Kimmelman, a professor at McGill University, said, “The estimates our experts make about the vaccine in our survey are less optimistic than the deadline given by US government officials beginning in 2021.”

Kimmelman said that scientists believe that it would be best for ordinary people to develop the vaccine by summer next year, but it may take up to 2022 to arrive. “Our study showed how long the Kovid-19 vaccine would last, experts said,” said Stephen Brummel, associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States. Brummel said in a statement that governments are showing extremism. Researchers are making covid vaccines faster than previous vaccines but will take time.

If we talk about India, there are 3 trials of vaccines which are in different stages. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said a few days ago that 3 vaccine companies in India are busy preparing the vaccine for corona virus and their trials are going on in different stages. He had hoped that the Corona vaccine would become available in India in the first quarter of 2021.

According to Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of Delhi AIIMS, if everything goes well, then by January next year, Corona vaccine will come in the market in India. He said this during a conversation with a private news channel on Friday. Together, he also said that after the introduction of the vaccine, the situation will be controlled to some extent, but it may take up to one and a half years to fully control the epidemic.