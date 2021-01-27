The AstraZeneca laboratory announced Tuesday, January 26, that it would quadruple its deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to Europe in the first quarter of 2020. Europe’s response was not long in coming. “Very big anger of the European Commission, which asks AstraZeneca to use its two factories based in the United Kingdom to supply the vaccines ordered by Europe“, explains journalist Julien Gasparutto live from Brussels (Belgium) for the 20 Hours of France 2, Wednesday January 27.

In the press, the boss of the laboratory explained that these factories should deliver to the United Kingdom as a priority. A clause that does not appear anywhere on the contract with Europe. In response, the European Union organized checks at the Belgian AstraZeneca plant to try to understand these production delays. Since this announcement, France is betting on 4.5 million doses provided by the laboratory by the end of March. Nearly 1.2 million people have been vaccinated in France to date.

