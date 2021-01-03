new Delhi: After a long wait, the Kovid-19 vaccine was finally approved. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Corona vaccine in India. Serum Institute’s ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxin’ have been approved for emergency use. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala expressed happiness over the approval of the vaccine.

Adar Poonawala tweeted, “Happy New Year to all. India’s first COVID-19 vaccine has been approved. It is completely safe, effective and ready to roll-out. He has taken this step Has thanked all the people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Drug Controller General of India, Health Ministry. “

Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/TcKh4bZIKK – Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 3, 2021

The central government’s plan is that about 30 crore people be vaccinated in the first phase of the campaign in the next six to eight months. On the first day of the year, ie on January 1, the Subject Expert Committee gave its consent for the Emergency Restricted Use of the vaccines of Oxford and Estrogenica. On the second day, on January 2, a vaccine being manufactured by Bharat Biotech in India was also recommended to allow emergency restricted use.

