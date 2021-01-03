new Delhi: The wait for the vaccine to deal with the Corona epidemic is over now. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Corona vaccine in India. Serum Institute’s ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxin’ have been approved for emergency use. Also, M / s Cadila Healthcare has got permission to conduct Phase III clinical trials in India.

A day earlier, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Organization recommended the approval of the Corona Vaccine of Bharat Biotech International Limited and Serum Institute of India with DCGI. On the approval of DCGI on the vaccine, Chairman of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawala has tweeted and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. PM Modi also congratulated the countrymen and scientists for getting permission.

According to DCGI top officials, when the Drug Controller General of India allows a drug or drugs, then that company gets CT23. After this, the state where the drug company has a factory, goes to the State Drug Regulatory Authority and asks for drug endorsement. After that the drug or vaccine rolls out. According to experts, this process may take 4 to 5 days.

Indigenous vaccine is covicin

Kovacine is India’s indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech and NIV Pune have prepared this vaccine together. Kovacine is the first indigenous vaccine in the country that has been approved by DCGI. At the same time, the vaccine of Oxford and Astragenka is being made in India by Serum Institute of India. The Oxford vaccine is named ‘Covishield’.

Clinical trial of 5 vaccines in country in separate stages

Currently, clinical trials of five vaccines in India are going on in different stages. In this, the vaccine of Oxford and AstraZeneca which is being tested by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech is in the third phase of the trial of these two vaccines. The Serum Institute trial is in the final stages of Phase III. At the same time, the second and third phase trials of the Russian vaccine Sputnik have started. Apart from this, Phase III trials of Zydus Cadila vaccine will start soon. There is another vaccine whose first phase of the trial is going to start. The company named Genova is also starting its trials.

read this also-

Israel is at the forefront of delivering the dose of Kovid-19 vaccine

Congress supported Akhilesh’s statement on the vaccine, said – Vaccine can be used against the opposition