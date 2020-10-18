Covid-19 vaccine: A major vaccine candidate from China has been successful in generating immune response and proving to be safe. Researchers say that human trials of the BBIBP-CorV vaccine were done at an early stage. The research has been published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

China claims to produce immune response from Kovid vaccine

According to the report, Volunteer aged 18–80 years was included in the trial. During this time it was found that the anti-body developed in all the Volunteers. However, in people 60 years and older, the response took 42 days before the identification of the anti-body, whereas in all the volunteers 18–59 years, the anti-body response was detected in 28 days.

Researchers grew the virus stock using a cell layer in the lab. Then he was neutralized with the help of beta-proprionolactone chemical. The vaccine incorporates the dead virus by mixing other other components, aluminum hydroxide. Aluminum hydroxide is called an adjuvant because it increases immune response.

Talk of encouraging results in early stage human trials

The first phase of testing involved two groups of people. In one group aged 18–59 years, 96 healthy volunteers were placed, while the other group included 60–80 years old volunteers. In each group, the vaccine was tested at three different dose levels by applying two vaccines at 0 and 28 day intervals. People of all ages in the fourth group were given two doses of a placebo vaccine.

The second phase of human trials included 448 volunteers aged 18–59 years. They were randomly given either a vaccine or a dose of placebo. He did not see any serious symptoms on day 28 of the last vaccine. Researchers reported that the most common side effect was a feeling of pain at the injection site.

Researchers reported that the BBIBP-CorV vaccine produced anti-body response in people 60 years of age or older, and we believe that further testing will provide more details about current research. He said that the vaccine is sometimes less effective for elderly people because the immune system gets weaker with age. So it is very encouraging to see positive results.

