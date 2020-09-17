NThe planned Covid-19 vaccine from the Mainz-based biotech company Biontech is in the middle of the third clinical test phase and has yet to overcome the crucial hurdle before approval. Nevertheless, the company is already preparing for the time when it will be about making the new vaccine widely available as quickly as possible in the fight against the pandemic.

Biontech has therefore now agreed to purchase a production facility in Marburg, Hesse, with the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, which will significantly expand the Mainz-based company. The location has a long tradition: when Emil von Behring received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1901 for his vaccinations against diphtheria and tetanus, he invested the prize money in building a pharmaceutical factory. The risky strategy paid off in the long term: the Behring works that he created three years later still produce vaccines, among other things.

In the future, Biontech’s BNT162b2 could add a whole new category of vaccines: a so-called mRNA vaccination, in which part of the genetic information of the coronavirus is channeled into human body cells. Biontech, together with Tübingen-based CureVac and American Moderna, is one of the leading developers of this new technology.

“Exactly where von Behring produced his serums for millions of people at the time, there is now the possibility of producing the vaccine that the world urgently needs,” said Biontech boss Ugur Sahin at a press conference called at short notice, with a bust of Behrings next to it themselves. “We perceive that as a very nice coincidence.”

Marburg as one of the most important production facilities for mRNa

The Mainz team’s plans are as ambitious as those of the historical model. If the results of the ongoing phase three study are positive, marketing authorization for the new vaccine should be applied for in October. “We are working on a parallel approval strategy with both authorities,” said Sahin, referring to the responsible pharmaceutical regulatory authorities FDA in the USA and EMA in Europe.

Only recently, the company announced that it would increase the previous number of subjects from 29,000 to around 44,000 in order to gain even more knowledge about the effectiveness and side effects of the potential vaccine, including in patients with HIV or hepatitis C.

In the event of approval, things should move quickly: Biontech and its US partner Pfizer want to produce up to 100 million units of their own vaccine worldwide by the end of 2020. By the end of 2021 it should be around 1.3 billion.

With the new production facility in Marburg, there is possibly even more to it: According to the plans, the existing vaccine capacities are to be expanded by up to 750 million doses per year or more than 60 million doses per month and the Marburg location is “one of the largest production sites for mRNa in Europe Biontech CFO Sierk Poetting announced.

Unorthodox approach

So far there is not a single approved vaccination worldwide based on this new technology. Biontech boss Sahin made it clear that there is experience with mRNA technology. This has been researched for over 20 years.

The tests carried out so far with test subjects have shown that the side effects of such a vaccination were mild to moderate. “A good vaccine should have an immunizing effect of at least 70 to 75 percent, and that is the benchmark we have set ourselves in order to get a vaccine that can significantly stop the pandemic,” said Sahin.

As fast as Biontech, only Moderna and the British-Swedish company Astra Zeneca are currently in the race for a vaccine among Western companies, and they also want to complete their ongoing phase three studies in October or November. However, Astra Zeneca had temporarily suspended its own study in the past week after severe side effects had occurred in a subject.

It is unusual that the industry is already massively ramping up its production capacities, although none of the vaccine candidates have yet been approved. Usually companies wait for this crucial hurdle to pass before taking a risk with a lot of money. But in the midst of the pandemic, manufacturers and governments want to ensure that the potential vaccines can be distributed worldwide immediately as soon as the regulatory authorities give the green light for approval.

Both the USA and the EU Commission are multi-track

The risky strategy is only possible because several countries have committed themselves in advance to buying a certain number of their vaccine doses from the manufacturers if approval is successful and to support the companies financially in their efforts.

The USA, where the search for a vaccine has long since become a campaign topic, has been particularly active in this regard: the US government has so far ordered around 800 million vaccine doses from six of the leading western vaccine developers and has also had the option of 1.4 billion more Have units assured.

The EU Commission has signed a contract with the British-Swedish Astra Zeneca and concluded potential supply agreements with five other companies, including Pfizer and Biontech.

When asked what price Biontech would have to pay in order to be able to take over the traditional plant in Marburg from Novartis. The Swiss group did not provide any information either. If the authorities agree, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 300 employees employed in the plant will be taken over. So far, Biontech has manufactured its own vaccine candidate in its production facilities in Mainz and Idar-Oberstein, while Pfizer has four production facilities in the USA.

According to the World Health Organization, there are around 180 Covid 19 vaccine projects worldwide, 36 of which are already in clinical trials on humans. The rapid progress made by the researchers recently prompted US President Donald Trump to state that a vaccine against Covid-19 could be widely used as early as October. Leading vaccine experts, including the US disease protection agency CDC, do not expect such a vaccine until spring 2021 at the earliest.