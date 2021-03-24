Moderna recently announced the start of a study on the impact of the company’s vaccination on children, which currently enjoys an emergency use permit for adults over the age of sixteen. This study, called (KidCOVE), will be conducted on about 7 thousand children, between the ages of 6 months and 11 years .. provided that they are divided into two groups, each of whom will receive different doses of vaccination, the first group from the age of 6 months to one year Only, and the second group from the age of two to eleven, with a 28-day interval between the first and second doses in the two groups. In the second part of the study, another group of children will be added, who will receive a salt solution, for the purpose of comparison with the previous two groups that will receive the real vaccination.

This study aims to assess the effectiveness of moderna vaccination in protecting this age group from dangerous complications due to infection with the virus, as moderna vaccination – like the Pfizer Bionic vaccine – depends on new biotechnology in the world of vaccinations (mRNA). Last January, Pfizer announced that the number of volunteers, more than two thousand children, had been completed in a similar study, although the Pfizer study included children between the ages of twelve and fifteen, while the Moderna study would include infants of 6 months.

Likewise, Johnson & Johnson intends to start using its vaccination, which is based on traditional technology, on those under the age of eighteen, starting from next September. Currently, none of the companies that have received a permit for emergency use has a similar permit for use on children, although some types of these vaccines are allowed to be used from the age of sixteen.

In addition to the studies that these companies will conduct on children during the coming months, which aim in essence to determine the effectiveness of these vaccinations and their ability to achieve an immune response (immunogenicity), they also aim to determine the safety and safety of vaccinations for this age group, which varies to some extent. Physiologically and biologically, that of the adult category.

Although the “Covid-19” virus does not often cause serious complications in children, a small minority of them may develop a strange condition, known as the multi-system inflammation, in which inflammation affects several systems of the body at the same time.

* Writer specializing in health and scientific issues