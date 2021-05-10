Bran Castle in Romania, known as Count Dracula’s Castle, has opened a free COVID-19 vaccination point. This is reported on the page of the attraction on the social network. Facebook…

Vaccinations will take place as part of the marathon every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in May. Everyone will be vaccinated with a drug developed by Pfizer and BioNTech without an appointment.

All vaccinated will be issued special certificates of vaccination at Bran Castle. In addition, they will receive a free ticket to the exhibition of medieval instruments of torture.

On a separate page in Facebookdedicated to the marathon, it is specified that the vaccination will be carried out by employees of the mobile medical team. The action is organized jointly with the Brasov Public Health Office, the local center for the elderly and the Brasov Prefecture.

Earlier, the Governor of the American state of New Jersey Phil Murphy promised residents free beer for vaccinations against coronavirus. A glass of beer will be handed out to each adult vaccinated in May. The vaccination certificate will need to be presented to one of the participating breweries.