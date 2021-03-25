ORIHUELA council has set up its COVID-19 vaccination point which they say makes it ready to jab 6,000 teachers and support staff from tomorrow (March 26).

The site is the Bernardo Ruiz Pavilion, north of the city, just off the N-340.

Teachers, admin personnel, drivers, cleaners and other educational staff will be called up, along with pharmacy groups and other personnel belonging to the Orihuela Health Department.

Throughout this month, council workers have been adapting the pavilion to facilitate the immunization campaign, whilst adhering to sanitary regulations.

Vaccinations will start tomorrow afternoon, March 26, and will continue throughout Saturday, Wednesday 31 and the morning of Thursday, April 1.

The Orihuela mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, along with members of his government team, has reviewed the facilities that he says, “we offered to the Ministry of Health last January.”

“We have put all the human and material resources available at the municipal level, in order to speed up and facilitate the vaccination process against COVID-19,” he concluded.