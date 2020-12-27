This Sunday the vaccination against the coronavirus has begun in Spain. Araceli and Mónica, a resident and worker at the Los Olmos center in Guadalajara, were the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Both belong to two of the groups that have been marked as priorities. According to the vaccination strategy set by the Government, the first to receive the remedy will be the people from nursing homes, the workers of these centers, the health professionals frontline and socio-sanitary and the large dependents.

For twelve weeks, the Ministry of Health plans that they will receive the first doses that arrive in Spain. After updating the vaccination strategy, it is calculated that in this first phase they will be about 2.5 million people immunized. As detailed in the report, they will be used for groups 1 and 2, and as there is more availability, Groups 3 and 4 will be vaccinated.

The 4 priority vaccination groups are the following:

Priority vaccination groups Group 1 – Included in addition to residents, vulnerable or highly dependent people who go to day centers, provided that these centers are linked to residences. – Regarding those who are in terminal situationIt will be the health workers who value the vaccination individually. – All the people who work in these centers, including those who perform other functions as administrative, cleaning staff, kitchen, among others, are included in this category. – Also to employees in day centers linked to senior centers. – It will be the “most vulnerable” residences where vaccination is started, understanding by these as those that greater number of inmates, less capacity to adopt prevention and control measures and / or residences who have had no cases of coronavirus. Group 2 – It will be the turn of the “first line” health and social health personnel, that is, “the one with the highest risk of exposure due to direct patient care”. – Among the health personnel are those who work with the patient in the following environments: COVID units, consultations or circuits, acute patient entry doors to health services, and mobile units from direct attention to positives. – He too urgent medical transport personnel, intensive care services or other units that assume these functions if necessary, any non-intensive care service where procedures that can generate aerosols are performed; services and units with high-risk patients; and central services where samples that may contain viable viruses are handled. – He public health health personnel working in the direct management of the pandemic and depending on their risk of exposure and that of the vaccination teams. – If required, Vaccination will be prioritized in professionals from 50 years of age or with high-risk conditions, who work in areas of COVID and those of Primary Care. – This second group is completed by staff from other senior care centers and risk other than residential. Group 3 – It is formed by health and social health personnel not included in the previous groups and who work in health and social health centers and establishments, who perform activities that require close contact with people who may be infected. Group 4 – They lie lyou big dependents, both those who have recognized the degree and those who have not applied for it but “is medically accredited.” – The caregivers of these large dependents will be vaccinated in the same visit, if they have not been vaccinated previously.

The doses that will arrive weekly will be about 350,000. During the next 12 weeks they will from the Guadalajara facilities 4,591,275 doses, which will serve to immunize 2,295,638 people. To avoid problems, the distribution to the communities will be guarded by the Civil Guard.

140 million doses

Spain is expected to receive a total of 140 million doses of vaccines to immunize some 80 million inhabitants. For this reason, Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, wanted to reassure citizens and on November 27 he stressed that “there will be vaccines to provide all the citizens of Spain and also to carry out our solidarity tasks that we also have in mind “.

Two vials

The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, the first to reach the European Union, requires two doses. The second should be inoculated 21 days after the first. Moderna’s also requires two doses (28 days) and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s 1.5 (less than 30 days apart).