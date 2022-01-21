Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- The time has come for the adolescents 14 years of age or older receive the vaccine that protects them from the covid-19 virus, the vaccination day implemented by the federal and state authorities will take place over the next three days from January 21 to 23 in Escuinapa, Sinaloa.

The information that was disseminated by the Sinaloa Social Welfare area, the vaccination module will be installed at the Technological University of Escuinapa, the next three days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Within this vaccination activity, adolescents 14 years of age or older will be immunized, to whom the first dose of Pfizer, will also serve young people from 15 to 17 years old in their first and second dose.

Those over 18 years of age will receive the first and second dose of AstraZeneca, as well as the second dose for those who received Sinovac.

Read more: With much demand the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 in San Ignacio

The AstraZeneca booster will also be applied for adults over 50 years of age, five months after the second dose has been applied. Those attending this vaccination day must submit their vaccination record in print.