If Chile ranks as the country with the best percentage of doses administered per 100 inhabitants, Cuba remains unvaccinated pending its own antidotes. From another perspective, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina accumulate about 90% of the region’s vaccines, but except for the first, all suffer from a shortage of doses due to delays in the purchase of doses and the accumulation that rich countries make of them. . X-ray of vaccination in a region marked by inequality.

Inequality between advanced and less favored countries governs the vaccination process in Latin America, a region that already suffers from the inequities that are occurring in the distribution of vaccines worldwide. If we look at the total number of vaccinated, Chile stands out comfortably above neighboring countries with more than 4 million vaccinated, representing a total of 21% of its population, according to data from the Our World in Data portal.

As of March 8, Chile was, along with Israel, the country in the world that injected the most doses per 100 inhabitants, standing at 1.06. But Chile is the exception in a region that has barely vaccinated 4.29% of its population; slightly above the world average, but far from 10.26 in Europe or 27.82 in the United States.

An article from the Spanish newspaper ‘The country‘, in its America edition and published on March 6, stated that until Friday the 5th, “the region had received 37 million doses, which should be distributed among 630 million people. The figure is enough to administer less than 6 doses per 100 inhabitants: maintaining a criterion of two per person, today the region can immunize 2.8% of its population ”.

The lack of purchasing skills – except in the case of Chile, which has already obtained 10 million doses -, the lack of its own vaccines awaiting the Cuban and the prioritization of distribution to rich countries by pharmaceutical companies , are the main factors that explain part of the delay.

The UN organization COVAX, which has already sent a first shipment of doses to Colombia, can help alleviate this situation, which for the moment is long and titanic.

Argentina: delay in vaccination and echoes of ‘VIP vaccination’

At first, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, had to face criticism for acquiring doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which at that juncture still raised doubts among scientists. Once its effectiveness was approved, Fernández criticized the opposition, but was soon plagued by the so-called ‘VIP vaccination’, which led to the replacement of the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, by Carla Vizzotti.

Last week, the death of two doctors in Buenos Aires rekindled criticism for the lack of vaccines in the country after the president promised to “correct mistakes.” Currently Argentina has 4,050,540 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from the providers Sputnik V, Covishield and Sinopharm, while it expected to have about 19.7 million.

So far, the southern country has inoculated a dose to 1.3 million people, less than 2.9% of its population, according to data from Our World in Data, an insufficient figure in a country that accounts for a figure close to 55,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Brazil is at risk of having to stop its vaccination

The vaccination situation in Brazil deteriorates as the days go by. At first, its president, Jair Bolsonaro, bet everything on the AstraZeneca vaccine, but given the anticipation of insufficient delivery of doses, the president had to open up to new antidotes that have not improved the situation either.

Currently the country has only 15 million doses, according to data from the aforementioned article in ‘El País’. But according to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Elcio Franco, vaccination “runs the risk of being interrupted.” According to Franco, this possibility is due to “the lack of dosage, given the shortage of international supply.” But it is noteworthy that Brazil’s negotiation with pharmaceutical companies has not been the best and instead has been full of setbacks.

A Brazilian nurse holds a dose of the Chinese SinoVac vaccine. © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

Currently the country has vaccinated 8.5 million people, 4% of its population, and in the last week around 9,000 people died from the virus, which already leaves a total of 268,000 deaths in total. Furthermore, the health situation is on the verge of collapse.

According to the most recent report from the Covid-19 Observatory, in 15 capital cities, which are the ones with the highest concentration of severe cases of the disease, ICU occupancy exceeds 90%.

Mexico reaches five million vaccines received

Last December, Mexico became the first country in Latin America to receive vaccines against Covid-19. However, this advance has not been transformed into a great step in vaccination compared to other countries in the region.

Currently the country has just over 5 million vaccines from up to five different suppliers and expects to receive another 5.5 million from the COVAX body between March and May.

But these doses are insufficient to achieve the goal of mass vaccination. So far, 2.5 million people have been vaccinated with 3,100,868 doses, according to the Director General of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), Ruy López Ridaura.

The authorities reported on Tuesday the purchase of 22 million new doses from the pharmaceutical companies Sinovac and Sinopharm, which would already add a total of 256 million doses negotiated. Meanwhile, the country continues to report high death figures. Authorities of the Ministry of Health of Mexico confirmed on Tuesday 866 new deaths in 24 hours to add a total of 191,789 deaths.

Decreasing mortality in Colombia, but slow vaccination

In Colombia, the data show that mortality from Covid-19 is currently down. In the last four days it has been below 100 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Infections are also on the decline, but vaccination is not advancing at great speed.

Currently the country has barely vaccinated just under 1% of the population. Last weekend, half a million doses of the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived in the country, which together with the doses that already had from this pharmaceutical company and the American Pfizer, added up to more than 2 million.

At 4:58 am, a new batch with 100,000 vaccines arrived at the El Dorado International Airport, from the bilateral agreements with Pfizer. We are moving forward, according to the schedule, with the arrival of more biologics to progressively continue with our National Vaccination Plan. pic.twitter.com/lW3H5LzKHX – Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) March 10, 2021

This Wednesday another batch of 100,000 Pfizer vaccines arrived in Bogotá, but, although the exact number of vaccines purchased is unknown, the newspaper ‘The viewer’ maintains that the number is much lower than expected by the Government.

In Bogotá, the mass vaccination of adults over 80 years of age began in 400 points of the city, but the lack of doses will make it impossible to advance the process rapidly in the capital and the rest of the country.

Slow processes in the rest of the region

In the rest of the region, the case of Costa Rica stands out, which in recent days has advanced in vaccination and on March 8 had inoculated the antidote to 204,586 people, almost 4% of its population. A totally insufficient figure, but one that represents an increase compared to its neighbors.

At the moment, the country is receiving weekly batches from Pfizer and expects delivery from AstraZeneca and COVAX to begin in May.

Venezuela, for its part, has around 800,000 Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines, with whom it has agreed to send 10 million doses, but until March 4 it had barely vaccinated 0.1% of the population, according to data from the Our World in Data portal.

Cuba, for its part, still does not have vaccines, since it has not bought any dose in the international market, nor is it part of the COVAX organization. However, his greatest hope is in the five vaccine candidates that he is currently developing and with which he hopes to vaccinate his entire population in 2021.

The “Sovereign 02”, the most advanced of the five, received the green light from the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) for its last phase of clinical trials, which began on March 8 in Havana .

With EFE and local media