The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced, this Monday (27), the reduction in the recommended isolation time for confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Previously, the recommended isolation time by the US health agency was 10 days. Now it is 5 days. The contaminated patient must wear a mask constantly for another five days, after the time in isolation.

The CDC noted that the change was made due to existing scientific evidence that the highest stage of transmission of the Sars-CoV-2 virus occurs in the first two days prior to onset of symptoms or 2-3 days after onset of symptoms. of the disease.

In a public statement, the agency made the following statement:

“People who test positive should be isolated for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, can leave isolation if they can continue to wear a mask for another 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

Another change announced by the CDC was in relation to testing after contact with the infected. The ideal, according to the health agency, is to perform the test on the fifth day after contact.

Whoever took the booster dose does not need to be quarantined, even after contact with an infected person. The guideline is just that you wear a mask for 10 days, under any circumstances. For those who have not had the vaccine or have a late dose, the CDC recommends a 5-day quarantine period and a “strict use of a mask” for another 5 days.

“Both updates come as the omicron variant continues to spread across the US and reflect current science about when and for how long a person is maximally infected,” notes the US CDC in a statement on new isolation guidelines in regarding Covid-19.

