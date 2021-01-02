On Sunday, 18,177 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in the country. After this, the number of people infected with this deadly virus has increased to 1,03,23,965, of which 99,27,310 have recovered.
Akhilesh Union minister overturned on ‘BJP vaccine’
The death rate due to Kovid-19 in the country is 1.45 percent. According to statistics, 2,47,220 infected people are currently undergoing treatment in the country.
According to ICMR, 17,48,99,783 samples have been tested in the country till January 2, of which 9,58,125 samples were tested on Saturday.
.
Leave a Reply