On Sunday, 18,177 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in the country. After this, the number of people infected with this deadly virus has increased to 1,03,23,965, of which 99,27,310 have recovered.

The national rate of infection recovery in the country has been 96.15 percent. The number of people killed so far due to infection in the country has risen to 1,49,435 after 217 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry till 8 am.

The death rate due to Kovid-19 in the country is 1.45 percent. According to statistics, 2,47,220 infected people are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

According to ICMR, 17,48,99,783 samples have been tested in the country till January 2, of which 9,58,125 samples were tested on Saturday.