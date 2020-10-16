The next two to three months are very important for the ongoing battle of India (Coronavirus) against Coronavirus. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that due to the winter and festive season, the next two and a half months are going to be very important in the fight against corona virus (Covid-19). Harshvardhan said that the work to develop three Kovid-19 vaccines in India is in progress and one of them is in the third phase of clinical trials, while two others are in the second phase of testing.

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan hoped that India would soon begin domestic production of the Korana virus vaccine. He said, “The next two and a half months are going to be very important for us in the fight against the corona virus as it will be winter and festive season. It is the responsibility of every citizen not to reduce the precaution and to prevent the spread of infection Follow the guidelines associated with Kovid-19 appropriately. “

Presiding over a program, Harsh Vardhan said that the virus has adversely affected the whole world, but common precautionary measures are effective in preventing virus infection to a great extent. The Union Minister said, “Wearing masks, especially in public places and adhering to the etiquette of cleanliness, are fundamental elements of the social vaccine principle.” He also stressed the importance of physical distance to effectively prevent the spread of disease. He mentioned that India has the highest rate of recovery of Kovid-19 patients in the world, while the death rate due to this epidemic is very low.