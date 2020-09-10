One million PCR tests are now carried out every week in France. But not always wisely, say some doctors, while other solutions are coming.

“Test, test, test!” ordered the World Health Organization in March, at the start of the coronavirus epidemic. After a slow start, France finally manages, five months later, to carry out one million PCR tests per week, according to the report provided by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran. But no sooner is this milestone crossed than these tests detecting RNA (ribonucleic acid) of the virus seem under fire from critics, even if their screening qualities are not called into question. What do we blame them for? Response elements.

They don’t tell if a patient is contagious

What is criticized for PCR tests. “It’s a very good test to know if someone has been infected, but it’s a bad test for contagiousness”, explains the general practitioner Yvon Le Flohic. In question, the too great aptitude of this test to “detect very small amounts of genetic materiale “of the virus, he had already explained to the specialized newspaper Inindustry-Techno. “There are even ‘fragments’, ‘crumbs’ of viruses”, he has fun.

If there is a ‘crumb’ of virus on a sample taken from a patient’s nose, the RT-PCR test will find it! But that doesn’t mean the patient is contagious.Yvon Le Flohicto franceinfo

Fragments or not, the test results are binary: the patient is positive if traces of Sars-CoV-2 are detected and he is negative if there is none. “But you can be positive without being contagious. You can keep traces of the RNA of the virus ten, twenty or thirty days after symptoms, without getting sick or contagious.. Or you may have a small amount of virus that will show up in the test, but not enough to cause contagion “, explains Yvon Le Flohic.

This margin of indecision has serious consequences: “A good portion of people who test positive are probably not or not very contagious, but they are nonetheless subject to to fourteen days of isolation. We must think about the impact of this measure [qui pourrait être réduite à sept jours] on traders and artisans, for example, who can no longer work. “ The doctor recalls in passing that as a general rule, “contagion occurs two days before symptoms and up to five or seven days after the onset of symptoms, except in severe cases where we continue to excrete.”

What would be the solution? Antigen tests are an alternative to PCR tests, because they detect the virus only when it is active. “These tests look for proteins that are on the surface of the virus. These are only detectable if the virus is alive while the RNA [détecté par le test PCR] may be there as a residual “, argues immunologist Frédéric Altare of Inserm.

Regarding PCR tests, the solution would consist in measuring the number of “cycles” (to “amplify” traces of the genome) necessary to be able to detect a trace of the virus. The greater the number of cycles, the less virus there is. “With the PCR test, we could define a threshold, an amplification rate. At 33 or 34 amplification cycles, we are still contagious. At 36 or 37 cycles, we are no longer contagious because the presence of the virus is too weak”, develops Yvon Le Flohic.

You have to wait too long for results

What is criticized for PCR tests. “It takes an average of four days now on average to get the results of PCR tests. That is far too long! If you test positive, you will be asked who your contacts were four days earlier and you may not remember them. “, deplores epidemiologist William Dab, also former director general of health.

A waiting time confirmed by the Union of young medical biologists (SJBM). “Since the announcement of Emmanuel Macron of tests reimbursed, we are struggling to cope with this wave of requests: the rates have increased steadily, from 300,000 weekly tests at the beginning of July to more than a million at the beginning of September, ie more than triple! “, writes the SJBM on Twitter. And add: “This massive influx of patients is saturating the analytical capacities of our laboratories.”

This massive influx of patients saturates the analytical capacities of our laboratories. The

queues grow longer and patients – even symptomatic ones – await their results

several days, which is counterproductive in the fight against the epidemic. – SJBM (@SJBM_Crew) September 8, 2020

What would be the solution? The antigenic tests seem, again, more suitable. “This is an interesting alternative because they would significantly reduce the time between the onset of symptoms and the test result”, says William Dab. According to the Ministry of Health, these tests should be quickly available. “This week, in Ile-de-France, we should start to deploy antigenic tests, which are rapid tests “, promised Olivier Véran on France Inter. ATHowever, these tests will not be more pleasant for the patient. “They will be carried out from samples taken from the nose by swab, such as RT-PCR tests”, confirms the general directorate of health to franceinfo. For the antigenic tests carried out from salivary samples, it will be necessary to wait still.

They require heavy logistics

What is criticized for PCR tests. “They are not easily deployable”, summarizes Yvan Le Flohic. Because to carry out a PCR test, you need qualified personnel to take nasal samples and machines, the “thermal cyclers”, to analyze them. The latter need time – “between 1h30 and 6 hours”, explained in April Science and the future – to “amplify” the traces of Sars-CoV-2 which could be found in the samples and then detect the presence of avirus ribonucleic acid.

And the influx of people wishing to be tested clogs up the laboratories (especially since this screening is free). “We’re not stopping, it’s non-stop!”, deplores Claude Cohen, president of the National Union of Biological Physicians (SNMB). “The staff are very tired, on the verge of breaking up.” So much so that biologists have called “to citizenship” of the French and asked them not to not go get tested “unnecessarily”.

The laboratory staff are on the knees – some are burned out – and we

we can no longer recruit. The SJBM wishes to warn about the dangers of a health policy

based on the number and not on the medical relevance of the PCR exams. – SJBM (@SJBM_Crew) September 8, 2020

What would be the solution? To remedy this heaviness due to the laboratory analysis of PCR tests, there are antigenic salivary tests, which some interlocutors cited in this article present as a (possible) panacea because they could be performed at home, in the manner of a pregnancy test. “You can test yourself, with colorimetry indicating whether you are positive or negative. Everyone could know if it is potentially contaminating before going to a private event such as a wedding for example, or before going to attend to a play “, imagines Yvon Le Flohic.

“There are already tests of this type used abroad. Everyone is waiting for this validation in France to use it on a large scale, with two advantages: results in 15 minutes and much less expensive tests”, outbid Frédéric Altare, from Inserm.

For these tests to be available, they will first have to be manufactured in a large-scale factory, with the necessary reagents, the appropriate strips …Frédéric Altarreto franceinfo

Francis guinard, secretary general of the Syndicate of biologists, also qualifies: “The test is not yet validated, and even when it is, it will still be necessary that the act is rated by the Health Insurance. At a minimum, it will take 4 to 5 weeks. Suffice to say that it is not for now. “

On France Inter, Tuesday, September 8, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran for his part indicated “atimminently waiting for experimental results ” regarding these salivary antigen tests. “In the next few days, I should have elements which will already allow us to answer with ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question of the reliability of these tests”, he said.