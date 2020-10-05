University buildings cannot accommodate more than 50% of their usual capacity, in high alert and maximum alert zones. This new measure should put an end to the varying strategies from one establishment to another.

Objective: amphitheater half full. Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, asked universities to reduce the number of students accommodated in their premises from Tuesday, October 6, when they are located in an enhanced alert or maximum alert zone. In detail, teaching rooms, canteens and libraries will no longer be able to accommodate more than 50% “of their nominal capacity”.

Fighting in college ? “For us, these new measures do not change anything”, answers the president of Aix-Marseille University, Eric Berton. After Olivier Véran’s announcements concerning Marseille, ten days ago, he gave instructions to the 18 faculties, schools and institutes to reserve the presence of students for practical work, students in digital divide, exams and assessments. Each dean or director of a component must then refine the system according to the equipment and the size of the premises.

Result ? “We are already well below 50%”, estimates Eric Berton, contacted by franceinfo. “The face-to-face is reserved for students with a digital divide and with disabilities – between 5 and 10% of the workforce – for masters – groups between 15 and 30 maximum students – and practical work. ” Even if the number of declarants is undoubtedly underestimated, Eric Berton recalls that the university services were only aware, at the end of last week, of 190 positive cases out of a total number of 80,000 students.

It is quite unfair to point fingers at universities. We see it on our campuses, the students wear the mask in lecture halls and are reasonable. We have taken the measure of the epidemic and we have been working since March on crisis management.Eric Berton, president of Aix-Marseille Universityto franceinfo

Same thing in Ile-de-France. As recalled by Christophe Kerrero, rector of the academic region of Ile-de-France, “many establishments have already adopted their organization with a share of distance learning courses and several universities have systematized the reduction of their reception capacity to 50%”. This is for example the case at the University of Paris-Nanterre, where a rotation in half-group is applied “for any training of more than 20 people”, with a week on the premises and another at a distance.

However, all Ile-de-France students do not seem to be in the same boat. “I saw images of crowded amphitheatres. It’s not acceptable”, said the spokesman of the government, Gabriel Attal, during a meeting with readers of West France. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, for her part denounced a situation “catastrophic in the universities”. Philippe Augustin, a law student at Paris-II University, paid the price once again on Monday.

The teacher had not received any instructions, he even made the students sit next to him. It is so absurd compared to the current context. At the university, we arrive in an ambient chaos which could be corrected.Philippe Augustin, law studentto franceinfo

This student contacted by franceinfo describes comrades sitting on the floor in overcrowded rooms. Twice, Tuesday and Friday, he even preferred to leave the premises. “I arrived in the large amphitheater of 2000 places. There was no place to sit, the distances were not respected, explains Philippe Augustin. It was as scary as it could be. ” Several students share similar experiences on social networks, using the keyword #balancetafac.

Contacted by franceinfo, the University of Paris-II simply referred to its site, where the new measures.

When discussing the amphitheatres in front of the readers of West France, Gabriel Attal ensures that a circular from the Directorate General of Higher Education (DGESIP) “laying down clear rules” aired in early September. But here is what we discover in the accompanying note. “In all cases, physical distance must be sought and implemented with the aim of having as little negative impact as possible on reception capacities.” In summary: please apply physical distancing, while ensuring the same access to the premises.

Except that apart from barrier gestures and wearing a mask, no national framework has really been put in place for the conduct of university courses. Each establishment therefore had to develop its own strategy, as Jamil Dakhlia, president of Sorbonne-Nouvelle University, explained to franceinfo.

Since the onset of the health crisis, we have been faced with contradictory injunctions. Face-to-face, hybridization, distance … The universities have advanced in dispersed order.Jamil Dakhlia, President of Sorbonne-Nouvelle University to franceinfo

As early as June, the Sorbonne-Nouvelle University began to think about a limited gauge. “It was not always easy, it was necessary to defend this transition to the hybrid with colleagues, but this decision [du gouvernement] confirms our choice “, summarizes Jamil Dakhlia. At the start of the school year, a weekly alternation system was set up on the basis of the day of birth (even or odd). This face-to-face-distance formula is applied to approximately 80% of the lessons, while the master lessons are given at a distance, in order to avoid congestion in the lecture halls.

In addition, to manage the flow of its libraries, Sorbonne-Nouvelle relies on the Affluences application. The 17,000 University students can thus know in real time the gauge of the central library or reserve a place at the Sainte-Barbe library.

Several universities have also taken the lead, even in areas relatively untouched by the epidemic. In Nantes (Loire-Atlantique), students are divided into two groups and go to lecture halls every other week, as soon as the attendance is likely to exceed 60 people in the same place. Where applicable, one in two seats must be occupied in the auditorium, when the other half of the students follow the course remotely (video pre-recorded by the teacher, videoconference, etc.).

The university has devoted one million euros of its own budget to deploy distance learning courses and set up a “digital pass” for some struggling students. Those who do not have sufficient equipment or connection must complete a form in order to obtain financial assistance capped at 500 euros for the material and 100 euros for the connection. During the spring confinement, specifies the university to franceinfo, 1,500 students in difficulty had been identified out of 37,000 in total.

For its part, the National Union of Students of France (Unef), the main student union, calls for a doubling of classes. “We want social distancing to be respected and for that, we would like the rooms to be 50% occupied and the other half of the students to have face-to-face lessons with another teacher, explains Mélanie Luce, its president. It requires hiring people, there are plenty of contract workers waiting. “ The UNEF therefore denounces a budgetary insufficiency to ensure compliance with health rules.

But what about current teachers, who have had to rethink their lessons from top to bottom to adapt them to new technologies (videos, podcasts, exercises, etc.)? “What is lacking today is a financial incentive for the teachers, who have made extra efforts and whom I welcome”, comments Jamil Dakhlia. Before addressing a foot appeal to the state. “Unfortunately, we are in a difficult budgetary situation.”