Concern is growing on the side of the United Kingdom. Vaccines against Covid-19 could be called into question by the development of different variants of the virus, which would make them less effective. “There is currently no certainty. But the government says we have to prepare for, perhaps, having to release new vaccines every year, as is the case with the flu for example“, declares the journalist of France Télévisions Mathieu Boisseau, in duplex from London (England).

If these fears turn out to be true, it would be a huge blow to the UK, where the Covid-19 vaccination campaign has intensified. “One in five adults is now vaccinated, up to 1,000 injections per minute according to the authorities. So of course, this campaign is almost exclusively focused on the first dose, but it is moving very quickly. Only, because of the variants, it is far too early to claim victory“, explains Mathieu Boisseau.