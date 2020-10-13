new Delhi: Today, the 21st meeting of the Group of Ministers regarding Corona was held. The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, Chemical and Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandavia, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey and NITI Aayog Health Member Dr VK Paul.

What did the Health Minister say in the meeting?

62 lakh 27 thousand 295 patients have fully recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate in India is 86.78 percent, which is the highest in the world.

The death rate in India is 1.53 percent, which is the lowest in the world.

The dabbling time of three days has been successfully reduced to 74.9 days.

Currently there are a total of 1927 testing laboratories. India’s testing capacity has been increased to 1.5 million tests per day. About 11 lakh sample tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

In the meeting, the Union Health Minister and the President of the GoM, Dr. Harsh Vardhan appealed to everyone about the proper behavior of Corona during the upcoming festival season and winter months. During this time, the possibility of increase in the disease is high.

In this meeting, NCDC Dr. Sujit K. Singh gave a detailed report on Corona in India. According to the NCDC, government policies have helped India gain a significant control over the epidemic. He told in the meeting of Group of Ministers that the situation in India is better than the rest of the world. The recovery rate in India is 86.78 per cent of the recovery rate. Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have the highest recovery rate in India at 96.25 percent. After this, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have 93.98 percent and 93.89 percent recovery rate in Bihar. Kerala has the lowest recovery rate of 66.31 per cent due to the huge increase in cases in recent times.

Apart from this, Health Member of Niti Aayog, Dr. VK Paul informed the Group of Ministers about the process of development of Corona vaccine in India and worldwide. He presented a comprehensive study on priority sections of the population, which would have early access to vaccine drawings based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), USA and WHO.

In this meeting, there was a discussion about what else should be done during the coming time regarding Corona. DGs and officials of Health, Pharma, Textile, Aviation and ICMR were present in the meeting.

