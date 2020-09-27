Establishments in the Aix-Marseille metropolis are required to close their doors for 15 days due to new health measures decreed by the government to contain the coronavirus epidemic. A decision that sparked a wave of protest.

The closure of bars and restaurants in the Aix-Marseille metropolis comes on Sunday, September 27 in the evening. “The prefectural decree has been published”, reports Bernard Marty, president of Umih (Union of trades and hospitality industries) Bouches-du-Rhône on franceinfo. Details will be given during the day, indicates for its part the prefecture.

We do not at all intend to consider that Mr. Véran’s dictatorship is acceptable and we will continue to fight. Bernard Marty, president of Umih Bouches-du-Rhôneto franceinfo

“We will continue to campaign not to close, assures Bernard Marty who announces “legal actions and physical actions in the hours or days to come” to protest against the health measures imposed on establishments to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

According to the representative, the figures provided by Professor Raoult’s team “are absolutely not the same as the APHM (Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Marseille) in Marseille. So, it is special that Olivier Véran only take these figures. If I were a responsible minister, I would organize a meeting between the APHM and the IHU (University Hospital Institute) to find out who is telling the truth. I think the Minister has a bit of bias and that he is wrong “.

Bernard Marty “advises his restaurant and cafeteria friends not to stay open, otherwise some of them will be punished and we will have all the difficulties to defend them”. he wants to fight “so as not to close and demand a blank year in terms of charges, rent reductions.”