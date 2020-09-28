new Delhi: BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti is admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh today after being infected with the corona virus. He tweeted that there are three reasons for this. Uma Bharti has mentioned the decision in the Babri Masjid demolition case for one reason.

Let us know that a special CBI court will give its verdict on September 30 in the Babri demolition case. Special CBI Judge SK Yadav has directed all the accused including LK Advani, MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti to appear in the court on the day of judgment.

On December 6, 1992, there are 32 accused including former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Sadhvi Ritambra in this disputed structure demolition case.

Uma Bharti's tweet

Uma Bharti tweeted, “I have just been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. There are three reasons for this – (1) Harshvardhan ji is very worried. (2) I got fever at night. (3) If I get positive report after my investigation in AIIMS, then I want to appear in Lucknow CBI court day after tomorrow.

Earlier, Uma Bharti tweeted late Saturday, “I am putting it to your notice that I called the Corona Virus Investigation Team today (Saturday) on the last day of the end of my mountain trip, by urging the administration, because There was a mild fever for three days. “He wrote,” I followed all the laws of Kovid-19 in the Himalayas and the rule of keeping distance. Yet I have just been infected with the Corona virus.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma said, “I am now on a separate residence between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Vande Mataram Kunj which is like my family. After four days, I will be re-examined and if the situation remains the same, then I will take a decision according to the consultation of the doctors. ”