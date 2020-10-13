Medium, High or Very High: Britain is now divided into three categories based on the rate of infection. Level 3 only concerns, at this stage, the city of Liverpool, in the north of the country.

This time, Boris Johnson had to discuss, argue, convince, also give in. For the implementation of new anti-Covid-19 restrictions with a differentiated alert system, Monday, October 12, the British Prime Minister could not decide completely alone. The elected representatives of the north – the poorest territories of the country – raised the tone before these announcements, believing that the avenues of reflection went too far and risked to strike too hard from an economic point of view. They undoubtedly obtained that the restaurants remain open throughout the territory.

When Boris Johnson unveiled level 3, the one he calls “very high”, he said that at this stage, only Liverpool and its surroundings.“The very high level will apply where the transmission rates increase the fastest, announced the head of government. Where health services could find themselves under unbearable pressure if we do not decide on further restrictions. ”

In these areas [de niveau 3], the government prohibits any social mix, inside or outside. And the closing, I’m sorry to announce, pubs and bars.

In territories classified as level 3, all the rules already in force will also apply: ban on assembling more than six people, outside or inside and curfew for all businesses at 10 p.m. . These basic restrictions affect most of the country, which is now referred to as the “medium” level, level 1.

We are introducing a three tiered system of local COVID Alert Levels in England. [Tap to expand the graphics] For more information and to find out which alert level applies in your area go to: https://t.co/G7nva4OUE1 pic.twitter.com/JP6gv7YHiz – UK Prime Minister (@ 10DowningStreet) October 12, 2020

Level 2, called “high” and which mainly concerns the north of the country. There, in addition to the basic prohibitions, is added the constraint not to meet with people foreign to his home, inside.

This Monday evening, Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer of the United Kingdom came to defend these new measures: “What people are currently doing is significantly reducing the spread compared to what it might be. But what we can see is that more needs to be done or infection rates will continue to rise inexorably. ” Boris Jonhson has, moreover, clearly indicated that general confinement was not the right solution. At this stage.