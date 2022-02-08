The numbers from the NHS (National Health Service) in the United Kingdom, presented this Monday (7), were shocking: 16 children died from Covid-19 in English hospitals throughout January, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. , according to data from the British Government. Four of those who died were infants or children under the age of 4, and 8 were teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19.

+ UK and Ireland will try to host Euro 2028 instead of the 2030 World Cup

NHS data also showed a higher number than the previous record recorded in December, when there were 14 deaths in children with Covid-19, of which three were in the youngest category. The figures also showed that 904 children were admitted to hospitals in England in just one week, until 28 January, another record for the pandemic. Of these 904 children, more than half (519) were under 5 years of age.

By comparison, the same week in December saw less than half the number in January, with 424 children under the age of 17 admitted to hospitals for Covid-19, until then the highest number seen during the entire pandemic.

However, the numbers do not make it possible to clarify how many cases of coronavirus were detected when the children were taken to the hospital for reasons unrelated to Covid-19, i.e. the pandemic was the main reason for their admission to hospitals or death.

“Ômicron is highly transmissible in all age groups and cases of Covid-19 remain high, including among children. However, the number of children in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 remains proportionately very low.”

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

