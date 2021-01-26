The United Kingdom is the first country in Europe to cross a symbolic threshold. The country now has more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19. “This number plunges the United Kingdom into shock, astonishment and sadness. Boris Johnson came to comment on it himself at a press conference. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims,” reports the journalist of France Televisions, Matthieu Boisseau, live from London (United Kingdom), Tuesday January 26.

Tuesday evening, the daily toll is still one of the worst recorded: 1,031 dead. The country is failing to emerge from this crisis caused by the British variant. However, the number of contaminations tends to decrease thanks to confinement. The measures could even harden. The government plans to impose isolation in a hotel for 10 days, at the expense of the traveler, for anyone arriving from abroad.

