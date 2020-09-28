In a column published in The world, Sunday September 27, Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate in economics, sketch an Advent calendar. Between December 1 and 20, the French would be strictly confined in order to be able to wake up serenely. “We tighten the screw before finding ourselves in the same panic situation as in the spring of 2020, knowing that it is for a limited period. I think it is much less costly, both for the economy, because that we can get used to, and for psychological life “, pleads Esther Duflo.

In the shopping streets of Bordeaux (Gironde), this proposal makes professionals jump. “It is unthinkable economically. We are, in addition to that, in periods of high stake, which would impact even more jobs, since this is where we recruit for this overactivity”, alarms a store manager. For the moment, the government also refuses to consider this strategy. If winter confinement is not yet on the agenda, Christmas festivities and family reunions are already on everyone’s mind.

