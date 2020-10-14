A deputy who throws off his mask of rage, another who denounces a “Covid hysteria”: the scene took place at the National Assembly, Wednesday, October 14. Jean-Louis Bourlanges (Modem) and Christian Hutin (app. PS) strongly protested against a health rule established in the National Assembly depriving them of videoconferencing, in the middle of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Louis Bourlanges contested that the legislative work could no longer be done by videoconference. “It is a real aberration (…) It means that we exclude all those to whom the government recommends not to take the risk of face-to-face”, denounced the elected representative of Hauts-de-Seine, a member of the majority.

“It’s a decision of the conference of presidents” of the Assembly taken Tuesday, where all the political groups are represented, retorted Isabelle Rauch (LREM). “They impose things on us by undue authorities” and “it’s unconstitutional“, was then carried away the elected MoDem, removing his mask and leaving the room momentarily.

Subsequently, the elected representative of the North Christian Hutin rebounded, ensuring that “it is time for all the deputies of this assembly to start reacting”. “They have to stop with their Covid hysteria …”, he pleaded.

In a letter to his colleagues on the Foreign Affairs Committee that AFP was able to consult, Louis Bourlanges drives the point home: the decisions he points to “seriously undermine the rights of parliamentarians as they are established by law and by the regulations of the National Assembly”.

It calls into question the legitimacy of the conference of presidents to rule on these questions, instead of the office of the Assembly, its highest collegial body.

The National Assembly on Tuesday took a new round of sanitary measures, including the mandatory half-gauge in committee as in the hemicycle, while Paris has been in the maximum alert zone for a week and new measures must be announced on Wednesday evening by Emmanuel Macron.