American scientists from Harvard Medical School said that the new coronavirus COVID-19 was more deadly than the Spanish flu, the newspaper writes News.

It is reported that experts led by Jeremy Faust have compared the consequences for the world of the COVID-19 pandemics and the Spanish H1N1 flu.

To do this, they looked at excess New York City deaths in the worst two months during both pandemics.

According to scientists, the Spanish flu has tripled the death rate, and COVID-19 quadrupled.

“With insufficient treatment, SARS-CoV-2 infection can have comparable or greater mortality than infection with the 1918 H1N1 influenza virus,” the experts said.

Recall that an outbreak of an epidemic of a new infection occurred in Wuhan at the end of December 2019. The causative agent of the disease was a new type of coronavirus, the disease was named COVID-19, and on March 11, WHO announced a worldwide pandemic.

At the moment, more than 33 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus around the world.