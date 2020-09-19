His Democratic rival Joe Biden says he does not trust him to guarantee the integrity of the scientific approval process.

The 330 million Americans all vaccinated against the coronavirus by April 2021? The United States will be able to do it, according to Donald Trump. “We will have manufactured at least 100 million doses by the end of the year, and then probably a lot more, hundreds of millions of doses will be available each month, and we will have enough vaccines for all Americans by April.” , the US president said at a White House press conference.

Donald Trump did not specify which manufacturers would be able to deliver these volumes. Two companies, Moderna and Pfizer, are in active phase 3 clinical trials of their experimental vaccines, the first awaiting results in November, the second in October.

The two have contracted with the US government to deliver hundreds of millions of doses, and US health officials have started preparations to be able to store and deliver the first doses as early as October, and within 24 hours of a possible Authorization by the Medicines Agency (FDA). Each vaccine would be injected in two doses separated by three or four weeks.

The date of availability of an American vaccine is an issue of the campaign for the presidential election on November 3, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden having said that he does not trust Donald Trump to guarantee the integrity of the scientific approval process.

Moncef Slaoui, senior officer of Operation Warp Speed ​​in charge of vaccines, told NPR radio on September 3 that he expected a volume of doses sufficient to vaccinate between 20 and 25 million people by the end of the year. And the director of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), Robert Redfield, said this week that the vaccine would likely not be available to the majority of Americans until the second or third quarter of 2021.