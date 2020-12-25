Return to the continent. More and more trucks from the English coasts, where they have been stuck since Monday, land in Calais on Friday 25 December. “Yesterday, we recorded traffic of 1,000 heavy goods vehicles from Dover [Grande-Bretagne]. This morning, at 10 am, 550 heavy goods vehicles have already returned from Great Britain. At this rate, the situation should be completely resolved tomorrow in the day “, said the deputy managing director of the company which operates the ports of Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Exceptionally on Christmas Day, the port remains open and the ferry companies work and only embark vehicles in the Dover-Calais direction.

On the side of the Channel Tunnel, the concession company Getlink (Eurotunnel) which operates it said 1,942 trucks returned to France on Thursday, and 478 on Friday at 11 am. By midday Thursday, there were 3,200 trucks left on site and at least 1,800 drivers had already been tested, according to the British military.

Thousands of drivers found themselves stranded when France, worried about a new strain of potentially more contagious novel coronavirus identified in the south-east of England, closed its borders to arrivals from the United Kingdom at midnight on Sunday. Including Dover, the main cross-Channel port, and the neighboring tunnel, through which thousands of heavy goods vehicles circulate every day.

If France has allowed traffic to resume Wednesday morning, it requires a negative test, requiring days of work to check the positive or negative status of the Covid.