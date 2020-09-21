More than 10,000 new cases recorded in 24 hours, 1,000 new outbreaks of contamination detected this weekend: the epidemic continues to progress in France. Fortunately, the way to treat the more severe forms has changed in six months. Unlike the patients of last spring, patients in respiratory distress are no longer necessarily intubated and placed in an artificial coma.

Oxygen therapy or cortisone are now preferred by nursing staff: “We have made progress on overall care, especially with early corticosteroid therapy: clearly, it improves the prognosis of patients”, explains Professor Pierre Delobel, head of the infectious diseases department at Toulouse University Hospital.