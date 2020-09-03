If the mask complicates our life, it poses even more problems for the deaf and hard of hearing. These people can no longer lip-read, which hinders their discussions.

In Seine-et-Marne, Thi-My Goselin, president of the Signes et Paroles association, imagined a transparent mask to see the lips. The product is produced by eight back-to-work employees. 600 masks have already been produced. Today, its creator is already imagining other uses.

It can be generalized to all areas. Already in the services which welcome the public, it is more pleasant to see a smile on the lips, or then in speech therapists. Thi-My Goselin, president of the Signes et Paroles association

In a few months, we could indeed see more and more transparent masks around us. Several French companies have embarked on the manufacture of these products. An approach supported by Sophie Cluzel, secretary of state in charge of disabled people.