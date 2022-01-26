The transmission rate of Covid-19 increased to 1.78 this week in Brazil and became the highest in the country since July 2020. The previous week, the rate was 1.35. Data are from Imperial College London.

+ Conass: Brazil has 487 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours, compared to 351 a week ago

The rate of 1.78 means that 100 people with Covid-19 can transmit the virus to another 178. The margin of error of the statistics, however, shows that this rate can be higher (up to 1.94) or lower (from 1 .61).

The rate of contagion (Rt) shows the potential for a virus to spread. If it is greater than 1, it indicates that an infected person can transmit to more than one person. Thus, the disease progresses rapidly. If the Rt is less than 1, disease transmission recedes. Imperial College has not calculated the index for Brazil since December 2021, due to the data blackout at the Ministry of Health.

Brazil broke the 8th consecutive record in the moving average of Covid-19 cases, this Tuesday, registering 199,126 cases. In addition, the average number of deaths from coronavirus in the last 7 days also increased, to 332. The country has 21 states and the DF has a high number of Covid-19 cases, 2 are down and 3 are stable.

States with high cases: PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, DF, GO, MS, MT, AC, AM, AP, AL, BA, CE, MA, PB, PI, RN and SE

States in stability: RR, TO and PE

Falling states: PA and RO

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 623,901 deaths from Covid-19.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

