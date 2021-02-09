This international team, made up in particular of scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO), has not, however, identified the animal causing the disease.

It all started with a first animal, which transmitted Covid-19 to a second, before contamination to humans. This is the hypothesis “most probable”, said Tuesday, February 9, an expert from the World Health Organization (WHO). However, this track requires “more specific and targeted research”, said, at a press conference, Peter Ben Embarek, head of the WHO delegation which has just conducted an investigation in Wuhan, the cradle of the epidemic, in central China.

But it remains to be seen what these animals are. Because at the same time, Liang Wannian, the head of the delegation of Chinese scientists who investigated in Wuhan with WHO experts, announced that the animal causing the coronavirus had not yet been found. The WHO had warned that it would be necessary to be patient before finding a possible answer.

However, this hypothesis sweeps away the theory of the coronavirus leak from a laboratory. Unlike that of transmission between animals and then to humans, this is “highly improbable”, said the head of the WHO delegation. The administration of former US President Donald Trump had notably accused the Wuhan Institute of Virology of having let the coronavirus escape, voluntarily or not.

This international team of experts also clarified that it had not found any indication of the presence of Covid-19 in Wuhan before its appearance, in December 2019. This mission on the origins of the transmission of the virus to humans, judged extremely important to try to better fight against a possible next epidemic, had difficulty in setting up. China seemed very reluctant to let in these global specialists from various disciplines, such as epidemiology, but also zoology.