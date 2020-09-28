Highlights: Corona cases have crossed 60 million in India

India crossed the 60 million mark after America

However, the rate of corona infection has decreased slightly

new Delhi

After America, India has become the second country in the world to cross the 6 million mark in the Corona case. On Sunday, Corona patients in India crossed the 6 million mark. However, it is a matter of relief that the rate of infection of Corona in India has decreased slightly. Looking at the figures, India took 12 days to reach the figure of 5 million (50 lakh) to 6 million (60 lakh) whereas it took just 11 days to reach 4 million to 5 million before that.

Another positive thing is that the number of people recovering from corona in India is also significant. In more than 6 million corona patients, 82 percent have recovered from this fatal disease. Significantly, a total of 84 thousand 185 new cases of corona have been reported in India on Sunday. So far 95 thousand people have lost their lives in the country from Corona. On Sunday, 1 thousand 30 people lost their lives due to corona.

10 days decline in new cases

India has been witnessing a slowdown in the spread of corona infection for the past 10 days, but in spite of this, India still continues to be the country with the highest number of corona cases reported daily. On an average, 84,000 new cases of corona have been reported every day between 21 September and 27 September in India. During this period, 5 lakh 90 thousand 605 new patients of corona appeared. However, the weekly count of Corona has dropped by 50 thousand in the last week. This is the second consecutive week when a decrease in corona cases has been observed.

10 lakh cases increased in 12 days

In the week immediately preceding this, a drop of 5 thousand was noticed in corona cases within seven days. It is also a matter of relief that this is the first time in the last few months that fewer deaths have been recorded in the coming weeks than in the previous week. According to the report, 7 thousand 654 people died from Corona this week. At the same time, 8 thousand 175 people lost their lives last week from Corona, which is an all-time record. The highest number of corona cases were reported in two states on Sunday. These include Kerala, where 7 thousand 445 cases were reported on Sunday. At the same time, 2 thousand 84 new cases were registered in Rajasthan.