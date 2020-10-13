Jean-François Mattéi believes that “since the slackening of the summer, we are on a gradual rise” of the coronavirus epidemic. “OWe will not avoid stronger measures, ”he warns.

“Not everyone has taken the measure that we are facing a virus of potentially severe severity and that we have no vaccine or treatment against this Covid-19 to combat it”, noted, Monday, October 12 on franceinfo, Jean-François Mattéi, president of the National Academy of Medicine and Minister of Health from 2002 to 2004. The director of the Ile-de-France regional health agency, Aurélien Rousseau, reported on BFMTV with a rate of positive tests of 17% in Ile-de-France “that we had never reached”.

For Jean-Francois Mattéi, “we still have a possibility of avoiding total re-containment but we will go towards partial confinements which can be geographically located or we will go towards a curfew for example from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.”.

franceinfo: In view of the situation, we can no longer rule out local reconfigurations?

Jean-François Mattéi: We can no longer exclude anything, it’s true. But it is also necessary to monitor more closely compliance with the measures that are implemented today. As you can see, not everyone wears their mask in the metro, nobody wears their mask on restaurant terraces. I honestly believe that not everyone has taken the measure that we are facing a virus of potentially severe severity and that we have no vaccine or treatment to combat it. And since it only travels and is transmitted through human beings, they must put themselves in a situation not to transmit it.

Should we put all this on the account of a relaxation of the French?

In large part, yes. But France is not isolated in the world. I observe that in Germany, in Berlin, Cologne and Frankfurt, a curfew has been installed. In Melbourne, Australia, a six-week curfew has also been introduced. In Belgium, in Antwerp, it’s the same thing, as in Austria. We are not the only ones and I must say that we still have a possibility of avoiding total reconfinement – because it is dramatic for the country and its economy – but we will go towards partial containments which can be geographically located, or else we will go towards a curfew, for example from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. In any case, stronger measures will not be avoided with regard to the course of the disease.

Isn’t it the screening strategy that has sinned?

Of course, things were not: the lack of masks, the tests that did not exist, the resuscitation beds, etc. Miracles have been done. The confinement put us back in a more or less correct situation, but it is true that since the relaxation of the summer, we have been on a gradual rise. I know hospitals, I spent almost 40 years of my life there, they are already almost at full capacity. And even if they could find premises or equipment, it is the staff who are lacking and who are exhausted. You have to take that into account.

The virus is progressing and yet we are still very far from collective immunity which must reach 60 to 70% so that the virus can no longer circulate. This is the principle of vaccination, moreover. We can therefore see that the virus is picking up steam.