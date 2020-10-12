Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) goes into the maximum alert zone from Tuesday, October 13. “The prefect confirmed it on Sunday afternoon. All the indicators are in scarlet red. The occupancy rate of intensive care beds is, for example, 31%. The prefect gave elected officials this figure: currently, 13.8 % of people tested in the Toulouse metropolitan area are positive for Covid-19 “, indicates journalist Isabelle Delion, live from the city.



This decision will lead to the closure of bars and certain establishments open to the public. Reinforced health measures will also have to be applied in restaurants. A maximum gauge will be applied in shopping centers. “These measures should come into force Tuesday at midnight”, adds the journalist.

