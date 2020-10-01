For France, it is a question of placing itself in the capacity to test one or more of the 300 vaccine projects developed around the world within the next few weeks. Applicants, who must be of legal age, can register on the internet.

From Thursday, October 1, Inserm invites all French people who would like to help research and who are ready to test one of the vaccine projects against the Covid-9 coronavirus to make themselves known, reveals franceinfo. The National Institute of Health and Medical Research hopes to be able to bring together 25,000 volunteers in France.

“All persons over 18, including the oldest” can be candidates, indicates Professor Odile Launay, responsible for coordinating the platform of French volunteers, this Thursday on franceinfo. “We have identified a number of health problems that promote the onset of complications and the risk of death, she explains. All of these people are encouraged to register, [qu’elles aient] heart problems, lung problems, diabetes. It is really an approach within the framework of a project for the population, for the community and there in this case for the Covid, for the most vulnerable people. ”

Volunteers will be able to register on an internet platform, available from Thursday, on the covireivac.fr platform, already accessible. The goal is for France to be able to test one or more of the 300 vaccine projects developed around the world in the coming weeks. Some of them need tens of thousands of volunteers all over the world.