The French-speaking Society of Infectious Pathology (Spilf) filed a complaint in July with the Bouches-du-Rhône medical order against Didier Raoult. She accuses him of several breaches of the code of medical ethics.

“At some point, it’s too serious, we can’t let it go anymore”, explains to franceinfo, Thursday, September 3, a Parisian infectious disease specialist, member of the French-speaking Society of Infectious Pathology (Spilf). This learned society decided to file a complaint in July with the Bouches-du-Rhône medical order against Professor Didier Raoult. In particular, she accuses the director of the Institut Méditerranée-Infection in Marseille of having unduly promoted hydroxychloroquine (in combination with azithromycin) as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

1 Who files a complaint against Didier Raoult?

The French-speaking Society for Infectious Pathology is an association “bringing together health professionals interested in infectious and tropical diseases”, indicates his site. The Spilf, which is open to any doctor, biologist, pharmacist or researcher, claims to have in its ranks more than 500 specialists in infectious diseases. Questioned by franceinfo, she confirms her complaint but refuses “to communicate on this subject while it is under investigation”.

A Parisian infectious disease specialist, member of Spilf, explains on condition of anonymity that the decision to file a complaint “was the result of a long reflection. But you can’t say everything and anything. We do not want to maintain a sterile and totally destructive controversy, but we are obliged to intervene because it goes too far. You have to say stop. “

2 What is the professor reproaching?

The controversial Professor Raoult has become known to the general public for his many positions on the Covid-19 epidemic. The infectious disease specialist said at the start of the epidemic to have found a treatment based on hydroxychloroquine. In the complaint filed with the departmental council of the order of doctors of Bouches-du-Rhône, the Spilf accuses Professor Raoult of having violated nine articles of the code of medical ethics, according to Le Figaro (article reserved for subscribers), who had access to the six-page argument detailing the grounds for the complaint.

The Spilf reproaches him in particular the ptreatment that has not demonstrated its effectiveness, the dissemination of false information to the public, serious breaches of the duty of confraternity or even the performance of clinical trials whose legality remains to be demonstrated. “Professor Didier Raoult deliberately prescribed hydroxychloroquine often associated with azithromycin to patients with Covid-19 without any scientifically acquired data being clearly established on this subject, and in violation of the recommendations health authorities “, details the Spilf, always according to Le Figaro.

The learned society recalls that the treatment advocated by the professor Raoult has still not proven its effectiveness and that the latest studies tend to confirm its ineffectiveness. However, the code of ethics (article R.4127-39) prohibits doctors from proposing as “salutary or harmless a remedy or a process illusory or insufficiently tested”. “We now know that this treatment has no impact and can even have negative consequences”, insists to franceinfo the Parisian infectious disease specialist, member of the Spilf.

The worst thing is that Didier Raoult is breaking the trust between the population and the doctors.A Parisian infectious disease specialistto franceinfo

“One can wonder if his very clear-cut positions (…) did not contribute to harming the message of prevention and public health and therefore to the protection of the population, by discrediting these prevention measures on unfounded scientific bases “, continues Spilf in its complaint. Didier Raoult has repeatedly affirmed that the Covid-19 epidemic is over. However, according to the code of ethics (article R.4127-13), physicians are required to report to the public only “confirmed data”, of “be careful” and to have the “concern for the repercussions of [leurs] about”. Finally, the complaint also accuses Professor Raoult of having carried out his clinical trials outside the legal framework. An investigation by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) is also underway on this subject.

3 What risk Didier Raoult?

The penalties incurred by the professor can range from a simple warning to permanent cancellation. But before considering a sanction, conciliation should be offered to both parties, as recalled Le Figaro. If conciliation fails, the file must be investigated by the regional disciplinary chamber, chaired by a magistrate. Still according to the daily, this type of procedure takes an average of ten months and, in 58% of cases, the complaints do not lead to any sanction.

“I think no one will take the risk of delisting, estimates for its part the Parisian infectious disease specialist interviewed by franceinfo. And I do not think, unfortunately, that this complaint prevents Didier Raoult from continuing to speak “, especially on the YouTube channel of his institute, which he regularly feeds. Contacted by franceinfo, Professor Raoult was not available to react immediately.