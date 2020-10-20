“My appointment at the pharmacy for a flu vaccination was canceled because no more vaccines”, testifies a user in the live of franceinfo, Tuesday, October 20. The seasonal flu vaccination campaign started a week ago and the strain on stocks is already being felt. In the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Health is encouraging the population to be vaccinated to avoid an influx of patients with a severe form of influenza to the hospital. The ministry, which anticipates “increased demand for vaccines this year”, commits accordingly “people not presenting any particular risk, who would like to be vaccinated, to postpone their vaccination until the beginning of December”. Franceinfo answer three questions about vaccine stockouts.

What is the problem ?

The seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for people over 65, for people with chronic pathologies (respiratory failure, heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, asthma, obstructive pulmonary disease, etc.) and for people with morbid obesity. Pregnant women and those close to infants under 6 months of age at risk of severe influenza and immunosuppressed people are also concerned. Caregivers in contact with people at risk are also advised to be vaccinated.

The majority of the targeted people receive a voucher for the reimbursement of the vaccine by Medicare, while the others can obtain it. “by their doctor, midwife and, for adults, by their nurse or pharmacist”. But some people are currently having to wait because of stockouts at some pharmacies.

In Rennes, Lille, Bourges … Many Internet users complain in the live Franceinfo of not being able to find a vaccine against the flu. “You will see that the next scandal which will happen very quickly (…) is that there will not be enough vaccine for those who want to be vaccinated”, thus alerted on franceinfo the republican Renaud Muselier. The president of the Paca region assures that he could not buy vaccines “at large laboratories, such as Sanofi”.

Quite a few field reports on breaks in #vaccines #Influenza . Wholesalers would not be supplied …

If pharmacists can intervene on this thread …

Is this situation similar across the country?#COVID ー 19 – DrMartyUFML-S (@Drmartyufml) October 19, 2020

How to explain these shortages?

The success of the start of this vaccination campaign explains these localized stockouts. According to initial estimates, more than 5 million doses were sold in one week. “The first day of the campaign, last Tuesday, saw the passage of 2.2 million doses of vaccines – including 400,000 made by pharmacists themselves”, says Philippe Besset, president of the Federation of Pharmaceutical Unions of France, in Sunday Newspaper. “We sold in four days what we usually sell in three months”, completes the deputy for Seine-Maritime, Agnès Firmin-Le Bodo, pharmacist by profession, always in The JDD.

“Last week, we sold 51% of the doses sold last year”, confirm in Point Pascal Fontaine, purchasing director of the Pharmacie Lafayette group. The latter warns of the arrival in pharmacies of non-priority patients, contrary to the recommendations of the health authorities who ask them to wait until December. “The quantities produced do not already cover the entire population at risk and the nursing staff”, he explains.

The same goes for Corsica. “We did not receive enough vaccines to meet all the demands”, slides Antoine-François De Prémont, member of the council of the Order of Pharmacists in Corsica, interviewed by France 3. “Communication around the countryside has worked too well.” The Corsican Regional Health Agency explains for its part that it is too early to make a “balance sheet” and rule out a shortage. “The pharmacies have ordered a sufficient number of vaccines and are supplied in waves, everything has been anticipated”, assures the ARS.

More than a problem of stock, there would be especially a problem of logistics, according to Gilles Bonnefond, president of the Union of the unions of dispensing pharmacists (USPO). “The deliveries are spread over several times, but this is not sustainable because we had a lot of vaccinations the first week”, he explains in the columns of Point. “We will find ourselves out of stock while the vaccines are on French territory! “

How many doses will be available?

Health authorities aim to“approaching 75% coverage” for influenza vaccination this year, in those targeted by the recommendations. This is significantly higher than the level reached last year, which “was only 47.8%”, remind the health authorities in a press release. For this, the vaccination campaign runs until the end of January 2021.

In anticipation of increased demand, health authorities have targeted “30% of additional vaccine doses available, compared to the 12 million doses consumed during the previous 2019-2020 campaign, via a continuous supply from pharmaceutical laboratories”, recalls the press release. This therefore represents more than 15 million doses which should be available for the entire territory throughout the vaccination campaign.