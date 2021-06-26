This week we have seen the alarming increase in COVID-19 infections in several states of our national territory, and once again the vacillating, indecisive, ambiguous and irresponsible attitude of the Federal Ministry of Health has been notorious, which makes its lack clear. of scientific rigor to extreme sanitary measures. Fortunately, the vast majority of Mexicans have learned to live this pandemic responsibly, accepting sanitary measures and carrying them out as far as possible, at least with the use of a mask and the use of gel, since in several places, especially in public transport, it is impossible to keep a healthy distance.

This new wave of infections can also seriously affect the Federated Charrería as an organized sport, if the sanitary path to Aguascalientes 2021 is not taken care of; For a long time, in this same space we have commented on the risk that this pandemic runs, which has been threatening and deadly for our country, since in the official figures of June 24, 5,340 infections were detected in just 24 hours , with 232 deaths, figures that alone are alarming, giving a total in the entire pandemic of 232 thousand 289, although from the medical school of the University of Washington they indicate that the real number of deaths in Mexico is around 600 thousand. This whole situation must be taken into account, especially since we have already seen and experienced very close cases.

Through all this environment, now more than ever, as I mentioned earlier, the path to the “LXXVI Congress and National Charro Aguascalientes Championship 2021” must be taken care of with a great sense of responsibility, where the Mexican Federation of Charrería (FMCH) must demand the sanitary measures in each event, since this attitude will show respect for the effort being made by the governor of the host state, Martín Orozco, by building a new latest generation Lienzo Charro to receive all the organized charrería, becoming the event most important of the year, both for the FMCH and for the state government, being an unpublished version in times of pandemic, since in 2020 neither the National Charrería Championship nor the San Marcos Fair could be held.

CDMX State Championship

Today at 12:00 o’clock, in the Lienzo Charro, “El Bramadero de Aragón”, home of the Carlos Rincón Gallardo Charros Association, the “Mexico City 2021 State Championship” opens, opening with a “Fair of Skirmishes ”which will be attended by around 19 women’s groups, so attend responsibly in the company of your family and friends, wearing your mask and taking sanitary measures to protect everyone.

.

For Ramón González Barbet

ramongonzalezbarbet@hotmail.com

www.charreriaaldia.com