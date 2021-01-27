A third confinement, the Irish have been entitled to it since January 7. And for a while yet: the authorities have just extended it until March 5. Travel is limited to 5 kilometers around the home, non-essential businesses are closed and gatherings between people from different homes are prohibited. The UK is also contained for the third time. The restrictive measures are taken until March. Locals can play sports once a day and meet someone from another household. But home invitations are prohibited.

Portugal decreed a third confinement about ten days ago. The country has recorded the most new cases in the world reported to its population. Non-essential shops, schools and high schools are closed. Finally, two other countries are experiencing a third confinement in the Middle East, this is the case of Lebanon. But the situation degenerated Tuesday evening January 26, during clashes between angry residents and the police. In Israel, the third lockdown could be further extended.

The JT

