A territory that is still resisting the coronavirus. Taiwan, 23 million inhabitants, has only had 800 cases and seven deaths from Covid-19. Yet close to the epicenter of Wuhan, in China, the country managed to avoid the epidemic by closing flights with the city on January 23, 2020, before the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). To get there, you need a mandatory negative PCR test, then do a forced fortnight and agree to be monitored by the geolocation of the phone. As a result, a pride march was organized on October 31, without any health restrictions.

In Vietnam, same observation, the official figures are very low. The communist regime boasts of its authoritarian strategy, publicly displaying the names of those infected. Contact cases are traced to the third family and friendly circle, and forced and massive quarantines have been decided. In New Zealand, the borders are completely closed to foreigners and will remain so for a good part of the year 2021. The virus has almost disappeared on the New Zealand archipelago. New Caledonia is also spared, with only around 40 cases of Covid-19 in total.

