The economic consequences of the health crisis are also being felt within a caste of workers that might surprise: the bosses. In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), a business manager who worked in the wine sector testifies. While still earning 3,500 euros a month before confinement, he lost all his contracts and today finds himself riddled with debt.

Every morning, anguish hits him. “There are days when to be honest I won’t go get my mail. It is Wednesday, I will probably go back there on Friday, because when I take a day off in the middle, to breathe“, he confides. Bank, suppliers, taxes, the pressure is constant and he must now repay 100,000 euros in debts.