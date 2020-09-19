Difference between Flu and COVID-19: Today the whole world is immersed in awe of the corona epidemic. It is worth noting that due to the similarity between the symptoms of corona and common flu, people are not able to recognize the infected person by seeing the symptoms in the initial time. In such a situation, let us tell you which is the main symptom that makes the common flu different from the corona.

Symptoms of dry cough in a person may be the biggest reason for getting infected with COVID-19. If you live in a polluted place, you may also have cough due to an allergy.

Is your cough and cold sign of COVID-19?

The fear of the corona has sat in the hearts of the people so much that the people sitting near them sneeze or especially get agitated, even if they too become corona. However, this is not necessary every time. According to experts, the most important symptom of corona is the ability to smell something.

Do not ignore this symptom and ignore-

Just like the rest of the corona symptoms, a person infected with the corona has the ability to smell, recognize taste, or be affected a bit or more, do not ignore this symptom. These symptoms have been seen predominantly in some people infected with corona.

However, no confirmation has yet been made that the loss of smelling power is a symptom of corona. According to the study of experts, this deadly virus can be prevented at home by examining the symptoms of corona such as reduced smelling power, difficulty in breathing.