Jean Castex announced 2,000 additional recruitments within the Health Insurance to carry out the tracing of cases of Covid-19, but no job creation for nursing homes and home services.

The Association of Directors at the Service of the Elderly (AD-PA) asked on Friday September 11 on franceinfo a “urgent support” to nursing home staff and home services “through job creation”, after the announcements of Prime Minister Jean Castex at the end of the defense council devoted to Covid-19.

Pascal Champvert, the president of AD-PA, did “no criticism” to make to the Prime Minister on his appeal for the civility of the French. But it has “a major criticism to make on what he didn’t say”. “When I heard the creation of 2,000 jobs, I said to myself, it’s not huge, but maybe it’s to give a boost to establishments and home services. Unfortunately, there is nothing on it “, lamented the president of AD-PA. Jean Castex announced the creation of “2,000 additional recruitments within Health Insurance to carry out tracing” cases of Covid-19.

Pascal Champvert therefore held “to sound the alarm in a very loud and very solemn way. The teams in the establishments, in the home services, are exhausted. The vacations were not enough. The emotional load and the workload were too much. heavy. “

We have to help the teams, because we are going to be in an untenable situation.Pascal Champvert, President of AD-PAto franceinfo

He mentioned the case of an establishment which now has only one nurse. “What are we going to do when there are no more nurses because they will be sick or be looking after their children or they will not be able to work? How are we going to do?, he asks himself. There is an urgent need for support through job creation in establishments, in home services. “

If he does not say he is worried about the good respect of barrier gestures in the population in general, Pascal Champvert expressed his “great concern that the elderly who need to be helped on a daily basis, are exhausted and even more understaffed than before. And here there is a major danger.”