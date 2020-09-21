“We must have very clear processes and this is not the case,” laments Monday on franceinfo Stéphane Crochet, while the government announced Sunday evening the entry into force, from Tuesday, of a health protocol reduced in schools.

“There is a real problem of method. When we are in a crisis situation, we have to have very clear processes and this is not the case”, deplores the secretary general of the Teachers Union-Unsa (SE-Unsa) Stéphane Crochet Monday, September 21 on franceinfo, while the government announced Sunday evening the entry into force, from Tuesday, of a simplified health protocol in schools against Covid-19.

“We sail by sight, decisions come by surprise, the reasons for these decisions are poorly communicated to staff who find themselves faced with the concerns of families, in particular”, he explains, believing that this decision “can allow the school to operate more easily close to normal. However, we will have to monitor the epidemic situation very, very closely.”

We are in full resurgence. At school, we have relief. It’s not that easy to accept, at least without worrying.Stephane Crochetto franceinfo

Stéphane Crochet regrets “the method” from the Ministry of National Education which announces this protocol on Sunday evening and asks “to give information with more visibility. Give it to the staff before saying it in the media or at least at the same time. Give the scientific explanations that go with it. We cannot only implement rules, rule changes , new rules, without understanding their meaning. “

According to him, teachers still feel “a lot of worry”, despite their “desire nonetheless to preserve our students, the atmosphere of classes and schools. The surprise announcements on Thursday evening from the Minister of Health, the protocol updates on Sunday evening, it does not help professionals to be able to explain the decisions.”

“The children are rather reassured and live rather well at school, but it is the families, it is the staff who are worried. Everyone can have vulnerable people in their entourage and therefore this feeling of having decisions that are made. adjust more for the ordinary functioning of the life of society than by scientific decisions, it does not help to be completely reassured “, he admits.

In addition, the health protocol is still not concrete enough: “The decision-making chain and the information chain remain rather unclear for the principals and school directors who, when it happens to them, still do not know very well. well what they have to do and where the final instructions will come from. “