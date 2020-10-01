The association publishes this Wednesday its barometer on precariousness in France. With the health crisis and containment, the number of requests for food aid has jumped 45%. Single women and students have become poorer.

Containment has seriously worsened poverty in France. The latest Secours populaire barometer revealed it and sounded the alarm. During the two months of confinement, 1,170,000 people requested help from Secours populaire in its reception centers. Among these people in precarious situations, 45% were new applicants.

“There is a critical situation and we do not know anything about what will happen in the months and weeks to come”, alert on franceinfo Joëlle Bottalico, national secretary of the French Secours populaire.

franceinfo: Who are those who asked for help from Secours populaire?

Joëlle Bottalico: Both families known to the association, some people who are partially unemployed and in critical situations. Many single women, but also young people, especially students in complete stalemate, great distress. We went to them, especially on campuses, including with food emergencies.

It was extremely violent as a situation to be faced with this great distress [des étudiants], with people who were lost for a while.Joelle Bottalicoto franceinfo

During this period, the Secours populaire actually had to provide support and sustained assistance, particularly in food emergencies. But not that, we also made efforts on digital issues with young people that we met, who did not have the essential elements for the pursuit of studies, in particular the computer or subscriptions on internet links, but with a real difficulty in monitoring what may have been put in place subsequently.

Is it common to see students knocking on the door of the Secours populaire?

No, but what is notable is also that some of them in turn came to help the Secours populaire. This confirms the survey since it announces that there are almost 70% of people ready to get involved. But among these 70%, we have a large number of young people and we have verified this over time with committed, voluntary young people ready to lend a hand when they themselves were sometimes in a critical situation.

Does it warm your heart?

Yes, what is really pleasant, in any case in the proximity that we can have with these people, is the feeling of this chain of solidarity and really this idea of ​​reciprocity in the process and not just waiting with this logic of the one who gives and then the one who receives. There, we find ourselves on an equal footing and we are truly in solidarity, popular solidarity. And in this approach, that, yes, that comforts.

#AlertPoverty

With the #crisis health, 1 in 3 French people have suffered a loss of income.

The observation of #Barometer Ipsos / Secours populaire 2020 is final: many have plunged into precariousness overnight: https://t.co/SkxKAlIZDM pic.twitter.com/3PmBPLNDLO – Secours populaire (@SecoursPop) September 30, 2020

Are there still a lot of people going under the radar?

Yes, there are still people under the radar because it is not an easy process to go to an association like ours, and to push the door saying I need help, but at the same time time, we know that today, there is a critical situation and we know nothing of what will happen in the months and weeks to come. We have alerts on people losing their jobs at the moment, so maybe for some, there are still some facilities with reserves, but the reserves run out very quickly when there are financial constraints, such as rent.

Are government aid insufficient for these people?

What is clear is that there is a need to reassure, to be able to provide long-term assistance, if only to get people out of precariousness or the risk of precariousness. Because that is one of the major fears of part of this population, it is to fall into precariousness. And for some of them, the fears, unfortunately, will be verified. And when we know that there is a kind of tipping point when we are in precariousness, then we are not far from poverty and when we are in a situation of poverty, getting out of it is difficult. Six generations before leaving it, six generations, 180 years, according to the OECD report of June 2018. It’s scary.

What if the situation gets even worse in the coming months?

We take the lead. We are trying to appeal to both public generosity, in the broad sense, both private individuals, but also the public power which, at some point, must also guarantee the rule of law for people in fragile situations. .