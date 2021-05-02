Michael Osterholm published the book “The Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs” in 2017. There, the epidemiologist wrote: “Many people will die although we have the technology to save them. “

The expert, in a way, anticipated the pandemic. “Health systems and hospitals will suffer severely. As long as the cases do not exceed the capacity of the intensive care units, these units will be able to help patients with severe symptoms of influenza, “he stressed.

And he continued: “If a company in China suddenly cannot function because 30% or 40% of the workforce is sick, we will not have stock of products until the factory reopens. crisis of this style in different places at the same time, and factories do not receive supplies from other factories, we will see a Domino effect in which the market and exports suffer along with the economies that will begin to fail“, he predicted.

The cover of the book written by Michael Osterholm.

And he continued: “But what would happen if the number of cases exceeds 30%? We have to protect health professionals with respirators and with protective masks and chinstraps “.

Michael Osterholm’s catastrophic warning

Now, almost four years after his prediction, Osterholm raised his voice again. And, this time he spoke of the complications in the United States that the new British strain could have.

“I think that, in a way, we are almost in a new pandemic”, warns Osterholm in an interview for Fox News Sunday. However, a positive aspect of current vaccines against coronavirus stands out: they are effective against this dominant variant, which is none other than the British (known as B.1.1.7).

In addition to its most contagious characteristic, the expert assures that it is also possible that it affects children, an age group that during the pandemic was not compromised by the coronavirus. “Unlike previous strains of the virus, we did not see children under the eighth grade becoming infected frequently, or not very often ill,” says Osterholm, who gives the children a “very important role in transmission. In Minnesota alone, in the last two weeks, we’ve had 749 schools with cases. “

Michael Osterholm is an advisor to Joe Biden, the President of the United States. Photo: CIDRAP

Due to the greater dominance of the British variant, the epidemiologist urges to take stricter measures, as other countries did when presenting more and more cases of this variant. “There is not a country in the world right now that has seen a huge increase in B.1.1.7 that is not closing.. We are the exception. The message from these countries is that we could not control this virus until we close. “

In this way, he ensures that measures must be taken to “help the public understand that this is short-term. All we are trying to do is overcome this increase in cases that will occur during the next six to eight or ten weeks by this variant. We are just at the beginning of this surge, we haven’t even started to see it yet. “

Vaccination point in the middle of an NBA game, in Wisconsin. Photo: Reuters.

In this sense, Osterholm compared the situation to a phenomenon of nature: “I see that hurricane of category five or higher 450 miles from the coast. And it will be difficult to tell people to evacuate on that beautiful blue sky day. But also I can tell you that the hurricane is coming“, He said.

The steps to follow, according to Michael Osterholm

How should one act in the face of such a catastrophic panorama? Osterholm – who is also director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) – made that clear.

Michael Osterholm shared on the networks the moment he was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Photo: @mtosterholm

“We want to administer two doses to everyone, but I think that right now, given this scenario of increased infections, we need to administer so many first doses in as many of people over 65 as you can, “he said.

According to the expert, the main objective is to try “reduce the most severe cases of disease and deaths.

Vaccination in the NBA preview. PHOTO: AFP.

One hundred million adults in the United States are already fully vaccinated against Covid-19, White House coronavirus response director Jeff Zients announced Friday.

“There are 100 million Americans with a sense of relief and tranquility, knowing that after a long and hard year, they are protected against the virus,” Zients told reporters at a White House briefing on Covid-19.