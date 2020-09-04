What can unite Washington to Lot-et-Garonne? The coronavirus! In Port-Sainte-Marie, a retiree received a check for 1,200 euros from the White House. Faced with the mayor of the city, taken aback like her, she returns to the episode. “I wanted to put it in the trash because I thought it was a joke. Do you believe in a check like that?”

Yet this check is not a hoax. Like her, 140 million people have received it, as part of an American aid plan to offset the effects of the health crisis. Among the beneficiaries, French people who worked on the other side of the Atlantic. This is not the case for the retiree, but her late husband, he officiated there for 10 years as a jockey. Only problem, the bank of his widow does not accept checks in foreign currencies … She therefore plans to return it to Melania Trump, so that the money “be awarded for a work“.