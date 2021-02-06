The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has become another alternative for immunization plans against Covid-19 worldwide. In the region, Argentina and Bolivia have already inoculated part of the population with this vaccine, while Mexico and Panama are negotiating with Russia to acquire their doses. An article published in the scientific journal ‘The Lancet’ attributes 91.6% efficacy to Sputnik V, a result comparable to the 95% reported by the vaccine developed by Pfizer / BioNtech, 94.1% that of Moderna and the 70% of that of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. .